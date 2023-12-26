Shearwater Capital LLC Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Shearwater Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 10.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.