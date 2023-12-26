Shearwater Capital LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Shearwater Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

