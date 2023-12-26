Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.02.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.