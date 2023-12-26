Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $33.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 734,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $15,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

