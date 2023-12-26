Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

