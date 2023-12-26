SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.07

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 57090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

