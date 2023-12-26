SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.77. 1,990,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $167.10 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

