SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000.

SPSM stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

