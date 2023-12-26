SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Holdings Cut by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $76.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

