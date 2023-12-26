SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Raised by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

