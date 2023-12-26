SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.5% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,357. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

