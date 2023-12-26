Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Spin Master Price Performance

TSE:TOY traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.80. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$31.51 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.2130518 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOY. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOY

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.