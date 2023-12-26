Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
TSE:TOY traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.80. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$31.51 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.2130518 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
