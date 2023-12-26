Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Spin Master Stock Up 1.6 %

Spin Master stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.80. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$970.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.2130518 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.19.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Insiders have sold a total of 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

