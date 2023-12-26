Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Spin Master stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.80. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$970.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.2130518 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Insiders have sold a total of 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
