STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

