Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Lessened by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $98.36. 111,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,479. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

