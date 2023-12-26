Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $61,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 24.1% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

