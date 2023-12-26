Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 5.5%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 501,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,012,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Get Stem alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stem

Stem Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $637.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.