Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Bitfarms Call Options (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 7,415 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Price Performance

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 19,266,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,799,315. The firm has a market cap of $985.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 3.34. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bitfarms by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.