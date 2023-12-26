StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

