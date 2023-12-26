StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

