StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About USD Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

