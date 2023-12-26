StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Price Performance
Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
