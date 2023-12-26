StockNews.com Lowers Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ESP opened at $18.27 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $49.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

