StockNews.com Lowers RB Global (NYSE:RBA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get RB Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBA

RB Global Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE RBA opened at $65.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. RB Global has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.