StockNews.com Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.09.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

