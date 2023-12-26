Stratasys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,487 put options on the company. This is an increase of 102% compared to the average daily volume of 1,234 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday.
Stratasys Stock Performance
NASDAQ SSYS traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 1,321,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
