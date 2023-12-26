Stratasys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,487 put options on the company. This is an increase of 102% compared to the average daily volume of 1,234 put options.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,266,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 66,326 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 1,321,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

