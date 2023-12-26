Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $410.20. 4,460,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,541,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.21 and a 200-day moving average of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

