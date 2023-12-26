Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $297.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker has a 12-month low of $239.62 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

