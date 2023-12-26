SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.98

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 18984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $918.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

