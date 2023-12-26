sUSD (SUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.61 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One sUSD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.12 million and $3.61 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 58,573,914 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

