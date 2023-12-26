Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,063 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,191 shares of company stock worth $13,701,229. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Trading Up 1.5 %

Symbotic stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

