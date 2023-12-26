Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

