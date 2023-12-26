T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Plans Dividend of $2.76 (NASDAQ:TSLZ)

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 2.7594 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSLZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,998. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30.
