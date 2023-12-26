Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Position Trimmed by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Tanger makes up about 4.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tanger worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 93,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

