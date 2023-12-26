Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Team stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

About Team

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Team during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Team by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

