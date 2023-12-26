Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Performance
Team stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
