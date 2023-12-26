Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Down 3.8%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 131,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 796,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $686.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 69.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Teekay by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

