Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Lessened by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,883. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

