TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,123,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 5,691,388 shares.The stock last traded at $2.16 and had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

TeraWulf Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

