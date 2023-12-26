Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $0.0172

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $405,722.71 and $30,701.50 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

