Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $256.16. 31,588,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,502,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $814.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.