Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Richelieu Gestion SA

Richelieu Gestion SA lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 54,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 431,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,876. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

