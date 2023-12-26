TFI International Inc. (TFII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock traded up C$12.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$175.29. The stock had a trading volume of 520,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$162.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$133.66 and a 52-week high of C$188.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$166.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Dividend History for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.