TFI International Inc. (TFII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock traded up C$12.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$175.29. The stock had a trading volume of 520,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$162.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$133.66 and a 52-week high of C$188.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$166.89.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

