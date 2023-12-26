TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.18

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 37461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 418.53%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In related news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,142.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TFS Financial news, insider Russell C. Holmes sold 8,358 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $112,415.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,532.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,142.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,641 shares of company stock valued at $990,289. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.