The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky stock remained flat at $68.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
