The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Reduced by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $382.12. 341,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.55 and its 200-day moving average is $332.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $386.20. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

