The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 1,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

About The New Germany Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

