The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The New Germany Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 1,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The New Germany Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.