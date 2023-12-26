The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,084,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,197 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $36,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

