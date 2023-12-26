Threshold (T) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Threshold has a total market cap of $255.58 million and $18.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,021.27 or 1.00160357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012396 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00169035 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02609486 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $19,007,104.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

