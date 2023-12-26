Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TF stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. 163,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,966. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.96. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$8.35.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7337734 EPS for the current year.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
