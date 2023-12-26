Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TF traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. 163,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.35. The stock has a market cap of C$558.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7337734 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.