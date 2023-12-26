Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TF traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. 163,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.35. The stock has a market cap of C$558.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7337734 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

