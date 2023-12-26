Todd R. Gleason Sells 14,500 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 1.0 %

CECO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,631. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $724.11 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,675,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,647,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

See Also

